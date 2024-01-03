Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. 1,080,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,315. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

