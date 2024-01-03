Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,268. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.