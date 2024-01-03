Channel Wealth LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.00. 302,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,206. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

