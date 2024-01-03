Channel Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 59,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

