Channel Wealth LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,039. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.