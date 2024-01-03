Channel Wealth LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC owned 15.14% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARY. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 202,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 539,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

