Channel Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

