Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,713 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.