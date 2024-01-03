Channel Wealth LLC Purchases 12,998 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 194.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

