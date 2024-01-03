Channel Wealth LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. 441,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,514. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

