Channel Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

TLT traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,547,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167,184. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.