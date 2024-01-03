Channel Wealth LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 63,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,993. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

