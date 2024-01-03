Channel Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 111,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tesla by 17.5% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.11. 54,518,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,305,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

