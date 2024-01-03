Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $234.25 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.23. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.