Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.17

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $153.57, with a volume of 197052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.