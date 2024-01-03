Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $32.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE CHWY opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 38.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

