China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on February 16th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4299 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

China Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of China Gas stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

