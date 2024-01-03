China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on February 16th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4299 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.
China Gas Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of China Gas stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. China Gas has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.
About China Gas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Gas
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AT&T could be the best placeholder stock before rate cuts come
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Wall Street sees 30% gains in these 2 footwear stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.