China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
