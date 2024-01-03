China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

