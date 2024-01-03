Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,246.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.70.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,244.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2,026.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.