Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Reduced by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.41. The company had a trading volume of 284,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,291. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

