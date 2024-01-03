Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.08. The stock had a trading volume of 575,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,858. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

