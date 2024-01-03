Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cielo Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cielo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

