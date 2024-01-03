Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.76. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,373,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

