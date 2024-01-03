Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

