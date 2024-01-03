Claybrook Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 517,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 419,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 82,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 2,044,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

