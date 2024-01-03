CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $10.88

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $9.75. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 6,444,373 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

