Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

