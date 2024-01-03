ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 373,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

