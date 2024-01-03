Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.05. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1,413,421 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.