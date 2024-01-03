Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,361.0 days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

CFMOF opened at C$70.52 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$98.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.54.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

