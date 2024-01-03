Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,361.0 days.
CFMOF opened at C$70.52 on Wednesday. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$98.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.54.
