Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 846,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,872. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

