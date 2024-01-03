Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,419. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.