Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,437 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Conagra Brands worth $112,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,965. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

