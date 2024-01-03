Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,099 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of Perrigo worth $102,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 962,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,565. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 663.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

