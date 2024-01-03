Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,040 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Bancorp worth $133,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 3,305,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

