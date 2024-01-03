Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $182.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

