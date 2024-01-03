Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Trading Down 1.5 %

RPM stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,587. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

