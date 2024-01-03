Coho Partners Ltd. Has $112.92 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,049 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $112,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. 1,109,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

