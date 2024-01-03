Coho Partners Ltd. Has $137.77 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $137,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. 4,766,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

