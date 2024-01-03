Coho Partners Ltd. Has $173.42 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 235,679 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of CVS Health worth $173,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 2,772,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,598. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

