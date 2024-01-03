Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. 322,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.