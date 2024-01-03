Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146,960 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $119,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

