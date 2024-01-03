Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,240 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.60% of Sysco worth $199,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 1,402,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

