Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,181. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.