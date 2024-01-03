Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

