Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 15,295 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 485,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. 289,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

