Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 238,439 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,439 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for about 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Service Co. International worth $108,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 341,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

