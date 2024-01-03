Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,744 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,936. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

