Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. 1,581,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

